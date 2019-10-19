Minority government could create 'uncertainty' for Ottawa, Watson says

Mayor Jim Watson said the Liberal government has been good to Ottawa, but whatever happens on election day, he hopes the city's largest employer will offer stability.

Watson said Ottawa's position in Canada is unique because big changes in the federal government have profound impacts, given the number of public servants who call the region home.

"We're in a little bit of a different situation compared to every city in Canada because when the federal government sneezes, we get a cold," he told CBC News.

Watson said he's pleased no one in the campaign is talking about large cuts to the public service, which would lead to a lot of pain in the city.

He also hoped any minority government would have a strong agreement between parties that would remove the spectre of a snap election.

"We can't have this uncertainty that creates a lot of stress on the public service, but also on our ability to actually get things done if there is constant threat of the government falling."

Infrastructure money

Watson, a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister, said the city has been "dealt with very fairly" by the governing Liberals, with commitments on transit and affordable housing.

However, Watson said the possibility of a minority government is concerning because it could be difficult to move projects like those forward.

Watson also said he was disappointed in the Conservatives for not making clear commitments on infrastructure funding, including on whether they would fund Phase 3 of Ottawa's LRT.

He said their plan to spread out current infrastructure spending over more years could leave the city without money it needs for LRT expansion.

"That hits the period of time that we would want to hit Phase 3, which is after the shovels are down for Phase 2," he said. "Without the federal government's support, we can't do it on our own."