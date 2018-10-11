ELECTION 2018
Ottawa's mayoral candidates give their elevator pitch — literally
Ten candidates. 24 floors. One big pitch to Ottawa voters. We invited every person running to be mayor to give us their elevator pitch.
The candidates were given time to prepare their vision for Ottawa and just 30 seconds to deliver it.
Then, we brought them into a downtown Ottawa elevator and had some fun.
Our municipal affairs analyst Joanne Chianello put each of the would-be mayors in the hot seat, posing rapid-fire questions like "Shawarma or Beavertails?" and "What's your go-to karaoke song?"
CBC offered this opportunity to all candidates who provided contact information to Elections Ottawa at the start of the campaign.