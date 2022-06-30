Here are the 9 people currently vying to be Ottawa's next mayor

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's announcement in December he won't be extending his record-long time in the job kickstarted the race to replace him.

With fewer than two months until nominations close and fewer than four months until election day, here's who has registered to run.

There were 12 candidates in 2018 and eight in 2014.

Candidates are taken from the city's official list and follow in alphabetical order. Nominations close Aug. 19 and election day is Oct. 24.

Brandon Bay

The software developer and manager counts housing, tourism and investing in post-pandemic improvements to communities among his priorities.

Bob Chiarelli

The former Ottawa mayor and provincial cabinet minister says he can get council to work together and criticizes city debt and projects going overbudget.

Bernard Couchman

Couchman says he's running in memory of his sister, who passed away in December. His platform promotes a unified city where local companies can thrive.

Graham MacDonald

MacDonald, who has worked in the funeral industry, has seven key issues on his website including creating a mental health officer for the city who could help police respond with mental health workers and tackle the opioid crisis.

Mike Maguire

Maguire registered June 29 and doesn't have an email or website listed.

Catherine McKenney

The Somerset ward councillor since 2014 has a platform centring on building "the healthiest city in Canada" through investment in transportation and the environment.

Ade Olumide

Olumide, with a background in taxpayer advocacy, is releasing his platform gradually. It includes capping tax and fee increases and weekly garbage pickup.

Param Singh

Singh has been an Ottawa police officer since 2002 and wants to create more affordable transit and housing, along with investing in post-COVID economic growth. His campaign said in an email his website should launch this week.

Mark Sutcliffe

The former journalist and current business advisor also registered June 29. The city doesn't have any other information, but a news release that same day promotes a "safe, reliable, affordable" message that mentions dependable transit and keeping city fees and taxes down.