City-run parks would close at 8 p.m. under mayor's proposal
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is calling for an 8 p.m. curfew in city-run parks after reports emerged of large crowds gathering over the weekend.
Watson said he's asked staff to put together a proposal after the city received more than 420 calls this weekend from concerned members of the public, on matters from public volleyball games to large Airbnb gatherings to churches violating COVID-19 regulations.
The mayor said his "blood did boil" when he saw photos of empty beer bottles and litter in Vincent Massey Park, which is run by the National Capital Commission (NCC).
"There's no reason for people to be gathering at a park, particularly during a pandemic in the dark hours of the evening," Watson told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday.
"Quite frankly, parks are for the enjoyment of all people. They're not licensed. You can't go and just have a couple of cases of Heineken and throw the bottles all over the place."
Like the rest of the province, Ottawa is currently under a stay-at-home order, which requires people to stay put unless it's for essential reasons — including exercising outdoors.
Outdoor gatherings are supposed to be restricted to members of one's own family, or one other household for people who live alone.
Given that some popular city parks like Vincent Massey are federally owned, Watson said he's asked city police to coordinate with the RCMP.
"They should be taking on a proactive role of driving through some of the parks that they [oversee]," he said.
For now, Watson said the city's not considering closing municipal parks — as happened in March 2020 — although parking lots may be restricted if they become gathering places.
Watson said the weekend also highlighted the need for more garbage and recycling containers.
The mayor said he had "a lot of empathy" for people dealing with the mental stress of the stay-at-home order, but urged residents to continue making sacrifices.
"We see the numbers. More and more younger people are entering the hospital," Watson said. "So I think that's a wake-up call for us all to act more responsibly on a go-forward basis."
City-run parks are typically open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
