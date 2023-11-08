3 injured in reported explosion at future fire station under construction

A reported explosion damaged a future fire station under construction in west Ottawa Wednesday morning, injuring three people.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post they were called to "reports [of] an explosion" at the site on March Road south of Dunrobin Road around 8:30 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics said three people were injured: one man taken to hospital in serious condition is expected to survive, while another two suffered minor injuries.

Only one room was damaged, firefighters said, and the building's integrity isn't compromised.

The station under construction replaces another on Cameron Harvey drive about two kilometres west, according to a 2022 update from the city. It's about 25 kilometres west of the core.