Ottawa has a concerning resurgence of COVID-19, public health says

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it is concerned by the resurgence of COVID-19 in the city and has informed Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said in a statement Wednesday OPH is directly reaching out to people over age 50 who are eligible for another vaccine dose to help them gain better protection against symptoms and hospitalization.

OPH data shows there are about 60,000 people in this age range with two doses, but not three.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has risen exponentially. Levels have only been higher during waves in spring 2021 and early winter 2022, though records aren't available for the first wave.

Etches also pointed to the high test positivity average for eligible people outside of long-term care homes, which was around 17 per cent.

She recommends people wear masks indoors, especially in crowded spaces.

OPH officials had previously said a rise in COVID spread was expected as rules ease in the province, and noted the key was whether the rise became concerning.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable, Etches added, but those are lagging indicators and could still increase in the days and weeks to come.