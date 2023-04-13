Content
Pedestrian killed in Manotick crash

A 61-year-old woman died after she was struck by the driver of a car in the south Ottawa community of Manotick Wednesday evening.

Woman, 61, died of her injuries in hospital, 66-year-old woman injured

An Ottawa police vehicle on a road in winter.
Ottawa police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Manotick at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Ottawa police say one pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured when they were struck by the driver of a car in the south Ottawa community of Manotick Wednesday evening.

Police said in a news release officers were called at about 7 p.m. for two pedestrians who were reportedly hit at the intersection of Long Island Road and Bridge Street.

A 61-year-old woman died of her injuries in hospital, police said, while a 66-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Police later said the driver remained at the scene — just east of the community's main street and about 25 kilometres south of Ottawa's core — but there was no mention of any arrests.

They do want witnesses to reach out to investigators or Crime Stoppers.

