Pedestrian killed in crash in Manotick
Ottawa police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash with the driver of a vehicle south of central Ottawa Wednesday evening.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. south of central Ottawa
Police told CBC over the phone officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to the intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road.
No other details on the victim or any suspects were available.
The scene is just east of the community's main street and about 25 kilometres south of Ottawa's core.