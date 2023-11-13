Ottawa man under investigation, in custody for alleged hate crime

An Ottawa man is under investigation by Toronto police for an alleged hate crime.

Mohammad Assadi appeared in an Ottawa courtroom Sunday after being arrested for violating bail conditions for outstanding charges that include assault and breaking and entering.

A bail hearing has not yet been scheduled and he is currently in custody, likely until at least his next expected appearance on Nov. 14.

Toronto Police Service said in a statement it is working with outside agencies and law enforcement partners on hate-related cases.

"What I can confirm is that Toronto Police are currently investigating a number of hate-related incidents in Toronto," the statement said.

Assadi appears in multiple photos and videos posted to social media wearing an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hat.

An arm of the Iranian government that operates independently from the country's conventional military, the IRGC is not currently listed as a terrorist group in Canada even though its Quds Force branch is designated as such.

Canada has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since 2012, when the Harper government expelled Iranian diplomats from Canada and closed the Canadian embassy in Tehran.

Assadi appears to have organized an online fundraising campaign for a controversial pro-Palestinian activist, and his social media appears to offer support for Hamas.

Across the country, police forces are warning the Israel-Hamas war is inciting a rise in hate-motivated crimes.

Earlier this month, Ottawa Police said it had "several concerning hate-motivated criminal incidents" targeting Jewish and Muslim communities reported to police.

"Hate speech, symbols and other hate-motivated incidents are unacceptable. Those incidents can have a lasting impact not only on those who have been targeted, but throughout the neighbourhoods and communities where they occur," OPS said.

"The Ottawa Police has zero tolerance for hate-motivated incidents. The Hate and Bias Crime Unit fully investigates all reported incidents. We will prosecute those who commit hate crimes to the full extent of the law."

In July, prior to the latest Israel-Hamas war, Ottawa police reported hate-motivated incidents in the city had jumped nearly 24 per cent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same time last year.

Jewish residents were among the most affected residents from the rise in incidents, according to police statistics.