Captain with Air Cadets charged with sex offences against children

A captain with a reserve group that works with Air Cadets is facing nine charges including sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference, Ottawa police say.

Adrian Schmid, 47, was charged Tuesday following an investigation into sexual assaults police say occurred between January 2020 and June 2022.

The alleged offences were committed toward two kids under 16 at the man's home in the rural Richmond area of Ottawa, police said.

Police say Schmid was a captain within the Cadet Organization Administration and Training Service, a branch of the Reserves in the Canadian Armed Forces working with Air Cadets in Ottawa.

He met one of the victims through the program, police said.

Schmid is charged with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of invitations to sexual touching, sexual assault with a weapon and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The sexual assault and child abuse unit can be contacted at 613-236-1222, extension 5944 or via email at SACA@ottawapolice.ca.