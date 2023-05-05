Ottawa man's escort 'empire' earns him 15 years for human trafficking

An Ottawa man who recruited vulnerable young women to work for his escort agency and convinced them to hand over nearly all their earnings while he controlled practically every aspect of their lives has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Juteah Downey was convicted earlier this year of four counts of human trafficking plus a raft of additional charges stemming from what Ontario Superior Court Justice Narissa Somji described as his "parasitic activities" between January 2018 until April 2019, when Downey was arrested.

In delivering her sentence on Thursday, Somji said that while Downey didn't physically restrain or drug the four women who would eventually become his accusers, he nevertheless exerted a "significant amount of coercion and control" over them in other ways.

Each of the four was experiencing some sort of personal crisis when they met Downey. He convinced them to become "100 percenters," meaning they'd give him all their earnings in exchange for food and accommodation, as well as a stake in the business "empire" Downey told them he was building.

"Those promises did not come to fruition, and all four women, who were financially and emotionally vulnerable at the time of recruitment, left the arrangement more destitute than when they arrived," Somji said.

Prior conviction

The women were expected to be on call 24/7 and were rarely allowed time off, even when several of them contracted gonorrhea and vaginitis. Downey left them so little money for food and other basic necessities that they sometimes ate just one meal a day and had to rely on a public health clinic for free condoms.

"They lived largely isolated lives devoted almost entirely to working for him and his agency," Somji noted.

At the same time, Downey was conducting simultaneous sexual relationships with three of the women.

"It was not lost on the complainants that the sexual relationship was part of the accused's way of retaining emotional control over each of them by making each of them feel they were special," Somji said.

Among the aggravating factors influencing Downey's sentence was a prior human trafficking conviction involving a 14-year-old, Somji said. He served two and a half years after losing his appeal in 2016, which means he was barely out of prison when he began rebuilding his escort business.

In 2019, Downey opened a short-lived spa on Somerset Street W. that Somji noted was "largely a front for his trafficking business."

Courtroom outburst

Downey's lawyer had proposed a sentence of four to eight years, arguing the case had lacked "some of the harsh brutality present in other trafficking cases." The Crown had proposed an 18-year sentence, based largely on Downey's previous conviction and the number of victims involved in the latest case.

Downey, 45, will be credited a total of 623 days for time served in pre-trial custody.

He was not given an opportunity to speak Thursday, but at one point told the judge, "Just make it 20 [years]. Twenty's fine. I'm good for 20, Your Honour," before his lawyer told him to be quiet.

In delivering Downey's sentence, Somji rejected the argument that the women had chosen their own paths when they decided to become escorts to earn money.

"Sex work is not illegal," she said. "This type of argument focuses inaccurately on blaming the victim for the accused's exploitative conduct, and fails to recognize the vulnerability of those engaged in this type of profession to exploitation by people such as the accused."

'I'm just happy it's finally over'

Somji noted several of the women continue to experience "trauma and continued shame and self-guilt" as a result of their time with Downey, adding each of the complainants had been "uniquely harmed" by the exploitative relationship.

"While some have managed to move forward with their lives, it is clear that others continue to struggle to rebuild their lives," she said.

Only one of the four women was present in the courtroom when Downey was sentenced.

"He's just mad he went to jail, but he's not remorseful, he doesn't feel bad or anything," she told CBC later. "He's gonna come out with grey hair, so yeah I'm happy because now he can see what it's like to have nothing. I don't feel bad at all."

The woman said she's still recovering financially, but said some of the others have had a more difficult time dealing with the experience.

"I'm just happy it's finally over, but … the [other] girls that were involved, it doesn't go away for them. They're still affected," she said. "I just have to move on."

Also on Thursday, Peel Regional Police announced additional charges against Downey stemming from a separate human trafficking investigation. (Peel Regional Police)

New charges in Peel Region

Also on Thursday, Peel Regional Police announced three new charges against Downey stemming from what they're calling a human trafficking investigation into a decades-old incident.

According to a news release, Downey is accused of convincing the victim in 2002 to leave her home in Halifax to pursue her musical aspirations.

"Once arriving in Peel Region, the accused exploited the victim and exercised control over aspects of her life while profiting financially over a period of several months," police said. The victim eventually returned to Nova Scotia.

Downey would have been in his mid-20s at the time.

Peel Regional Police said they learned of the allegations in November 2021, and on June 16 learned that Downey was in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

He's now charged with procuring a person to become a prostitute, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, and exercising control over a person to aid them in engaging in prostitution.

Downey is due to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., on Monday.