Ottawa man pleads guilty to dozens of abuse charges

An Ottawa man accused of abusing several boys and young men has pleaded guilty to 44 of 47 charges.

Danyiel Walker, 42, had a relationship with Roger Neilson House, a palliative care home for children in Ottawa.

In a statement issued in February, when the first sexual assault charges were laid against Walker, officials at the hospice said "this situation has outright shocked our community," but could not comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Walker was first charged in late January with 10 child pornography-related offences.

Then, on Feb. 1, an alleged victim came forward to police, according to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit.

By Feb. 22, a total of four victims had come forward alleging assaults and other offences between 2004 and 2019, and police laid 37 charges against Walker.

Another two victims came forward later, and on March 27, police announced another 12 charges against Walker, for a total of 49. That number was later reduced to 47.