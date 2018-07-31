Ottawa man dies in plane crash near North Bay, Ont.

A 57-year-old Ottawa man died in a plane crash near Talon Lake, east of North Bay, Monday.

Michael MacNeil, the pilot and only person on the flight, was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the Rutherglen Township east of North Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with Bonfield emergency services, responded to a call about an ultralight plane that crashed shortly before 10 a.m. ET.

When they arrived, the crash site was engulfed in flames and local cottagers were working to put out the fire, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Forming a human chain, two dozen people in the area passed buckets and coolers of water to dump on the fire.

Police responded to a call about this ultralight plane that had crashed on July 30, 2018 shortly before 10 a.m. (OPP)

Police said the Bonfield Fire Department helped bring the fire under control.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.