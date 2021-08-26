Ottawa man charged with luring, sexually assaulting 2 minors

An Ottawa man faces numerous charges for allegedly luring two minors over social media and sexually assaulting them.

Ottawa police said they were notified by Gatineau police earlier this month about a man who allegedly lured a girl and sexually assaulted her.

While investigating, officers identified a second victim who was also under the age of 16. The investigation also involved the RCMP and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Branden Barr, 30, was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police Wednesday and charged with two counts each of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching of someone under the age of 16.

He is also charged with four counts of luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication, plus other charges of child luring and possession of child pornography.

Police said Barr used various social media handles and also went by the name "Chris." They believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or email SACA@ottawapolice.ca.