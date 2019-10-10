Driver charged with testing more than 5 times the legal limit for alcohol

An Ottawa man had his vehicle impounded and lost his licence after allegedly driving with more than five times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Officers were called to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of boulevards de la Gappe and de la Cité in Gatineau, Que., around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Gatineau police wrote in a news release.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested at the scene and given a breathalyzer test at the police station.

He was found to have more than five times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The accused was also taken to hospital to be treated for symptoms of alcohol poisoning.

The man in his 50s already had a previous impaired driving conviction, police said.

The man is charged with one count of impaired driving and one count of driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood for what happened Wednesday.

He's been released on a promise to appear in court.