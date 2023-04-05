Ottawa man charged with child sex offences

Ottawa police have charged a 21-year-old Ottawa man with child sexual offences, and investigators believe there could be other victims.

The alleged offences happened between August 2021 and January 2023 in Ottawa and Frontenac County, Ottawa police said in a media release.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old was charged with three counts of inviting someone under 16 to sexual touching, sexually interfering with someone under 16, luring a child under 18 years using telecommunication, and unlawfully possessing child pornography, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Investigators with the unit think there could be other victims, police said in the release. The accused's online account names included semidiepie, phoenixmacintosh and oceannataliekealey, the force added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).