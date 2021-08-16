'I feel hopeless': Ottawa man waits to hear from Canadian government on flight out of Kabul

An Ottawa man, currently stuck in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, is desperately waiting to hear if he will get a spot on a Canadian plane out of the country.

Canada resumed military flights into Kabul on Thursday, and the Department of National Defence has said it will continue operating flights to and from Afghanistan as long as "the security situation on the ground permits."

Amir is desperate to make it on one of those flights. As the Taliban tightens its grip on the capital, Amir believes his window for escape is narrowing.

Amir is not his real name — CBC has agreed to protect his identity out of concern for his safety.

"It's very terrifying because I've never been in this kind of situation," Amir said, who is currently hiding at a family member's home. "I feel like my life is in danger because I am a Canadian, so I don't go outside much."

He says he has heard the sound of protests and gunfire outside the house.

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Stranded in Kabul

Amir and his girlfriend of seven years, Michelle de la Salle, have been trying to get him safe passage home to Ottawa for about a month.

After he was unable to board his scheduled flight out of Afghanistan due to delayed COVID-19 test results, Amir went to seek help from the Canadian Embassy, but by the time he arrived on Aug.15, he says the embassy was empty.

Since then, Amir has been trying to secure a spot on a Canadian military airlift as soon as possible. There are American forces present at the Kabul Airport, but they currently plan to withdraw from Afghanistan completely by Aug. 31, leaving the airport vulnerable to the Taliban.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday the planes Canada sends to Kabul airport will likely have to leave with some empty seats. He told reporters this was because of the Taliban's efforts to prevent people from leaving the country.

Amir was able to get a commercial flight booked for Sept. 7, but suspects it will be too late for him to safely escape.

"All the commercial flights are closed off," he said.

The federal government is directing Canadians in Afghanistan who need consular assistance to Global Affairs Canada. De la Salle says she has received confirmation Amir is registered as a citizen abroad, but has not been able to get any information about upcoming flights out of Kabul.

"I'm just really hoping to get more answers from the government soon and more direction, more information, just anything," De la Salle said. "Time frames would be helpful...I don't understand why Canada is being so slow."

Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan Aug.16, 2021. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Global Affairs is continuing to remain in contact with Canadians in Afghanistan, "including verifying personal information and communicating next steps," spokesperson Jason Kung said in an email. Kung said that they could not provide details about operations due to security concerns.

"I feel abandoned"

Even if Amir does secure a flight through the Canadian government, it's not a guarantee he'll make it home.

Amir says Taliban forces have a heavy presence in the city, making travel dangerous.

"There's no way to get the airport. I don't know where to go."

The chaos at the Kabul airport last Tuesday, in which at least 7 people died trying to board or cling to a U.S. air force plane , has made De la Salle worried Amir could face danger boarding.

"It'll be chaotic and people will still be trying to ambush planes and people will be left behind," De la Salle said.

Amir says it is difficult to be optimistic with so many unknowns.

"Sometimes I feel hopeless because I feel abandoned....I feel like they're not even giving consideration to the citizens still here."

Amir says he wishes the Canadian government would provide more information to citizens trying to leave Afghanistan about future flights. "It would give us some hope, you know?"