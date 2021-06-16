Man involved with Scouts Canada charged with child sex crimes

Ottawa police have charged a man involved with Scouts Canada for decades with several sex crimes involving children dating back to 1978.

John Rietveld, 67, of Ottawa has been charged with buggery, indecent assault on a male, two sexual assaults, two counts of sexual interference with someone under 16, and two counts of inviting sexual touching of someone under 16.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said those assaults happened between July 1, 1978 and March 31, 2006. The crimes were reported in the Niagara Region, Mississauga, Perth and Ottawa.

Rietveld was involved with Scouts Canada from 1975 to 2011, according to police. In one instance, police say Rietveld allegedly assaulted a victim while at a jamboree.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.