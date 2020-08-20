Ottawa man charged with 2nd-degree murder for 2018 shooting death

An Ottawa man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder, in connection with the May 2018 death of Abdifatah Osman, 31, at a backyard barbecue.

Ottawa police say they arrested Tristan Campbell, 37, on Wednesday morning near Draffin Court in the Pinecrest area, with the assistance of officers from the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ottawa Police Canine Unit.

He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for Campbell in May 2018 in connection with the homicide.

Abdifatah Osman was shot to death on Patola Private on May 27, 2018. (Supplied)

2018 death was 'neighbourhood dispute gone wrong'

Osman was shot dead in the backyard of a home on Patola Private on May 27, 2018 in what had been described by police as a "neighbourhood dispute gone wrong."

Residents on the street told CBC News in 2018 a backyard barbecue came to a violent end and led to a five-hour lockdown of the housing complex in South Keys.

A 24-year-old woman was also shot during the incident, and was rushed to hospital. She survived, but Osman died at the scene.

According to court records at the time, Campbell was convicted for assault causing bodily harm in 2012 and sentenced to 19 months in jail, along with a lifetime weapons ban.