City gives latest update on LRT

The city is providing an update on its work to return the light rail train system to service.

Ottawa's light rail system has been shut down since July 17, when it was pulled from service during afternoon rush hour after a routine inspection uncovered a problem with a bearing.

The problem behind the current shutdown is "similar to what was found" to have caused a derailment in August 2021 and a wheel hub failure in July 2022, OC Transpo said Monday.

At a briefing Thursday, Renée Amilcar, Ottawa's general manager of transit, said she was "confident" a return to service could happen on Aug. 14.

Amilcar also said work to move restraining rails along some of the track had started.

Restraining rails located at several curves along the track, which are designed to prevent derailments, must be adjusted by a matter of millimetres to stop them from contacting the trains' wheels during normal operation.

Those repairs are expected to take 10 days, due to a "labour intensive" adjustment process, according to Amilcar.

In the meantime, OC Transpo launched a new express shuttle service Monday in an effort to speed up rush-hour trips from Blair station to downtown.

OC Transpo also introduced a new R1 Para service Wednesday, which it says will provide additional transit options for customers who require accessible service.