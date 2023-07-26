LRT to return to service Monday with 8 single-car trains, a fraction of its fleet

Ottawa's light rail transit system will return to service Monday with just eight single-car trains, a fraction of its total fleet, OC Transpo says.

In a memo to mayor and councillors Wednesday afternoon, Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, said the reduced fleet size will be enough to meet current customer demand. The LRT system normally operates with two-vehicle trains.

The eight single-car trains will run approximately every seven to eight minutes, the memo said.

"The temporary single-car train configuration enables OC Transpo and RTG to manage the supply of rail vehicles while meeting the more frequent inspection and replacement regime in order to ensure the sustainable delivery of service," Amilcar wrote.

OC Transpo is holding an update on the status of the LRT at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

R1 replacement buses will continue to operate in parallel to the LRT, Amilcar added, and the city's transit operations control centre will be closely monitoring passenger volumes at stations.

Investigation ongoing

At a media briefing Tuesday, the agency said the inspection of its LRT fleet was complete and six vehicles had been identified as needing further inspection.

As a result, those trains are being inspected further out of "an abundance of caution," said Amilcar said at the Tuesday afternoon news conference.

"We don't want to take any chance with those six vehicles," Amilcar said. "It's normal, but because we are conducting this huge investigation, it's time to have a deep dive on everything, and we don't want to take any risk."

Pimisi station remains shut as the LRT closure continues. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

LRT service has been shut down since last Monday due to bearing issues in the axle hub assemblies of its trains.

The train's maker, Alstom, and Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium that built the Confederation Line, are redesigning the wheel hub assembly as part of a permanent solution, though the root cause of the issues still hasn't been identified.

At a news conference earlier this week, OC Transpo said it was planning a gradual return to service starting Monday July 31, which would mark two weeks since the LRT was operating.