Part of LRT tunnel to close again this weekend

A sign outside Parliament station points out where you can catch a replacement bus when the Confederation Line is down, as it will be May 6 and 7. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The Confederation Line will be closed again between Hurdman and Parliament stations this Saturday and Sunday for work on the tunnel.

The closure on May 6 and 7 will allow Rideau Transit Group to determine "the scope of required repairs to prevent water infiltration in sections of the tunnel," according to the city, similar to why the tunnel closed the previous weekend.

There is more scheduled tunnel maintenance on unspecified dates next month.

Trains will continue to run on both ends of the closure, between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations in the west and between Hurdman and Blair stations in the east, according to the memo.

R1 bus service will run between Hurdman and Lyon stations.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, R1 buses shift from Rideau Street to the Mackenzie King Bridge and eastbound R1 buses will stop at Slater and Kent streets instead of Lyon station because of the CN Cycle for CHEO fundraiser.

That event also has other road closures.

Regular LRT service will resume on Monday morning.