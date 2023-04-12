Middle of LRT line to close for 2 weekends for maintenance

The LRT will be partially closed for the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May while crews assess the extent of repairs needed to prevent water leaks in its tunnel, OC Transpo says.

The closure between Hurdman and Parliament stations April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7 is part of regular maintenance for underground tunnels, according to a memo to council from OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar.

It will allow Rideau Transit Group to determine "the scope of required repairs to prevent water infiltration in sections of the tunnel," Amilcar wrote.

There's more scheduled tunnel maintenance in June, she added.

Trains will continue to run on either end of the closure, between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations in the west and between Hurdman and Blair stations in the east, according to the memo.

R1 bus service will run between Hurdman and Lyon stations, Amilcar said. Regular LRT service will resume on both Monday mornings.