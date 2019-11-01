Ottawa's LRT train shortage means delays, crowds, extra rush hour buses

For the second day in a row, OC Transpo doesn't have enough working trains to adequately service its four-month-old Confederation Line.

John Manconi, general manager of Ottawa's transportation services, said Monday the city expects a shortage of trains during both Tuesday rush hours because so many trains need repairs.

OC Transpo is running "special buses" alongside its trains to help alleviate expected crowds and delays on the LRT line caused by the train shortage.

Those buses will leave from Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations downtown from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Buses from Hurdman will drop passengers off at stops on Albert Street, similar to how express buses worked before Oct. 6, 2019 (but without stopping at stations along the way).

Buses leaving from Tunney's Pasture will drop people off on Slater Street.

From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., OC Transpo will run special buses from Albert Street, just west of O'Connor Street near Parliament station, to both Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations to get out of the core.

10 trains running

On Monday afternoon, only 10 trains were working down from the required 13 at rush hour and 11 during off-peak times to meet rider demand.

The city has not said how many trains remain out of service Tuesday.

"It's just frustrating," said Coun. Riley Brockington on Monday. The River councillor is also a member of Ottawa's transit commission.

"Most reasonable people can understand and accept some issues now and then with the public transit system as a whole, but not with the frequency that we've seen for such a brand new service."

Costs to run the special replacement buses Tuesday will be charged to the LRT's builders Rideau Transit Group, said Manconi.

They're now responsible for maintenance on the LRT under the name Rideau Transit Maintenance.

OC Transpo buses on Slater Street Sept. 13, 2019. Most buses left Slater and Albert streets once the light rail transition period ended Oct. 6. (CBC)

The drop in the number of trains Monday and Tuesday was caused by a handful of problems with trains.

On Thursday a wire above a train broke and damaged the train as it entered St. Laurent station, one train is out of service with a compressor issue and a few other trains are experiencing wheel flats, said OC Transpo operations director Troy Charter Monday afternoon.

Wheel flats mean part of the wheel is dragging on the track instead of turning.

That issue is "a main contributor to the inability to have 13 trains at peak period right now," he said.

Special meeting Thursday

The city owns 17 double-carriage trains for the Confederation Line, but two trains have yet to be sufficiently tested and are not ready for service.

The other 15 are used in regular rotation or as backups, said Brockington.

As only 10 were working Monday it stands to reason five trains are undergoing or have undergone repairs at the same time. Again, the city has not confirmed this.

Commuters from Ottawa's eastern and southern suburbs will have the choice of getting on a LRT train at Hurdman station through the regular route, passing stations such as uOttawa, or getting on a bus instead. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

"Sometimes you have to take trains out of service for regular maintenance that's planned, but the number of issues that we've seen and the technical issues with these trains is not something that we should expect," said Brockington.

The city councillor plans to raise both the St. Laurent station wire break and the lack of working trains at a special transit commission meeting on Thursday.

Both officials with Rideau Transit Maintenance and OC Transpo are attending Thursday's meeting.