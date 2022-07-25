Most of Confederation Line shut down for 'technical issue'

OC Transpo has closed most of Ottawa's light rail line because of what it's calling a technical issue.

It announced early Monday morning R1 buses will be running instead of trains between St-Laurent and Tunney's Pasture stations. There's no indication when trains may run again.

ONGOING, Line 1: R1 service implemented between Tunney's Pasture and St-Laurent due to a technical issue. No trains between Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture. Service at Tremblay is at the eastbound platform only. Updates to follow. —@OC_Transpo

Over the weekend the transit service announced it pulled several trains from service because of wheel problems.

Track and wheel problems came up during the public inquiry into the nearly three-year-old rail line earlier this summer. The commissioner is currently putting together his report with his findings.