Ottawa

Most of Confederation Line shut down for 'technical issue'

OC Transpo has sent in its replacement buses west of St-Laurent station on the light rail line because of what it's calling a technical issue.

CBC News ·
R1 replacement buses are running instead of O-Trains between St-Laurent and Tunney's Pasture stations the morning of July 25, 2022. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

OC Transpo has closed most of Ottawa's light rail line because of what it's calling a technical issue.

It announced early Monday morning R1 buses will be running instead of trains between St-Laurent and Tunney's Pasture stations. There's no indication when trains may run again.

Over the weekend the transit service announced it pulled several trains from service because of wheel problems.

Track and wheel problems came up during the public inquiry into the nearly three-year-old rail line earlier this summer. The commissioner is currently putting together his report with his findings.

