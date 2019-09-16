LRT hits technical snag in 1st afternoon rush hour

Ottawa's new light rail transit system had its first hiccup on Monday afternoon as an eight-minute delay led to crowded station platforms.

Several platforms were crowded because of delays just after 5 p.m.

The city's transit boss, John Manconi said in an email that it was a technical issue.

"There was one occurrence where an operator had to respond to a technical issue on a train, which resulted approximately in an eight-minute delay. The train was quickly returned back into service."

After the trains returned to service delays seemed to clear quickly.

Outside of that incident, Manconi said in the email that "service is running well without any major incidents or delays." Manconi said.