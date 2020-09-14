How well do you know Ottawa's LRT stations?

Fun fact: if you add up all the minutes and seconds Ottawa transit users have spent waiting for their trains to arrive, it would take you back to the age of the dinosaurs.*

And while there's a multitude of useful ways to spend that time — like say, and this is completely random, scrolling through headlines on the CBC News app — it's easy, too, to just stare at the walls or the tracks or the public art.

If that's your jam, this quiz is for you.

Below, you'll see 13 different closeups of Ottawa's light rail network, one for each station on the line. Guess which station you're looking at, and then pull back the slider to see if you're right!

*This fun fact is completely made up, please do not send angry emails.

Where is this public art?

What station is obscured by this fence?

Where would you find these local amenities?

What station points you in this direction?

Where would you ride this?

Which station gives you this view?

How about this one?

If you're catching a Via train, where would you go?

Where's this mural?

Where would you find this architectural detail?

Which station casts these shadows?

Where might you climb this staircase?

Finally, where's this ticket gate?