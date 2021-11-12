Ottawa's LRT returns to service today, after nearly 2 months off the rails

Ottawa's light rail system returned to partial service on Friday morning after a prolonged closure.

It was out of service for nearly two months after a train derailed before entering Tremblay Station on Sept. 19.

Seven trains plus a spare were given the OK for Friday by the Philadelphia-based firm Transportation Resource Associates (TRA), which the City of Ottawa contracted to assess the return-to-service plan for the Confederation Line.

The R1 replacement bus service is still running and will continue to run until city staff deems the ridership numbers no longer justify them.

The plan is for the number of active trains to slowly increase, with full service expected by the end of the month.

LRT scrutinized

TRA will continue to review the rollout of a full return. It is also developing an ongoing monitoring plan to complement OC Transpo's, the city's manager Steve Kallenakos said in a memo earlier this week.

In its report on what caused the September derailment, the Transportation Safety Board found that protocols were not being properly followed by staff at the maintenance yard and recommended more careful oversight.

Beyond the day-to-day processes, the province is considering its own review of the LRT after the city voted down a judicial inquiry into the project.

This would be in addition to the audit Nathalie Gougeon, the city's auditor general, will undertake.

Gougeon is expected to look into the process that led to the city's contract with Rideau Transit Group to design, build and maintain the Confederation Line.