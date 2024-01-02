Content
Ottawa

St-Laurent LRT station closed for 'structural inspection'

OC Transpo says it is not running light rail trains between Hurdman and Blair stations because of a "structural inspection" at St-Laurent station.

R1 buses replacing trains between Hurdman and Blair stations

A bus with R1 on its front is parked at a transit station in winter.
An R1 replacement bus at St-Laurent station in Ottawa in January 2022. Replacement buses are running between Blair and Hurdman stations until further notice. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

It says it's made the change "out of an abundance of caution."

R1 replacement buses are running between Blair and Hurdman stations instead of trains.

A 2022 public inquiry found the Confederation Line was rushed into service to open in September 2019.

It's had multiple problems, including chronic axle problems that have caused derailments and led OC Transpo to scale back on the number of trains in service as it works on solutions.

Expansion to the east, west and south was originally supposed to be all done by 2023. None of those new lines have opened, with delays pushing them back to this spring, 2025 and 2026.

