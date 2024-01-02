St-Laurent LRT station closed for 'structural inspection'

OC Transpo says it is not running light rail trains between Hurdman and Blair stations because of a "structural inspection" at St-Laurent station.

It says it's made the change "out of an abundance of caution."

R1 replacement buses are running between Blair and Hurdman stations instead of trains.

➡️R1 buses are running between Blair and Hurdman.<br>➡️R1 shuttle is running from St-Laurent to Cyrville.<br><br>More info - <a href="https://t.co/6DG253E5eG">https://t.co/6DG253E5eG</a> 2/2 —@OC_TranspoHelps

A 2022 public inquiry found the Confederation Line was rushed into service to open in September 2019.

It's had multiple problems, including chronic axle problems that have caused derailments and led OC Transpo to scale back on the number of trains in service as it works on solutions.

Expansion to the east, west and south was originally supposed to be all done by 2023. None of those new lines have opened, with delays pushing them back to this spring, 2025 and 2026.