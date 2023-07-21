Transit head noncommittal on reimbursing riders for latest LRT shutdown

Asked during an update Monday whether Ottawa residents would be reimbursed or compensated for the ongoing shutdown, OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said her focus is on bringing back reliable service on the city's Confederation Line.

At a media briefing Monday morning when asked if the city plans to compensate riders, Renée Amilcar said her "focus is really to bring back the service and we need reliable service."

"So we can probably talk about [compensation] later but for now I have to deliver a good service to the residents."

The briefing came nearly a week after the entire Confederation Line was shut down amid bearing issues.

R1 buses are currently running the length of the line, except for Cyrville station. A shuttle instead connects Cyrville and St-Laurent stations.

People have expressed frustration over the R1 bus service, including capacity.

Media briefings will be held daily to provide updates until service resumes.

The city gave an hour-long media conference on Tuesday, with officials and experts from the city and the maker and maintainers of the line, Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance.