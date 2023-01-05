LRT shut down east of uOttawa by iced-up power system

Ottawa's light rail trains aren't running between Blair and uOttawa stations Thursday morning because of ice on the Confederation Line's overhead power system.

OC Transpo tweeted the line was fully closed just before 5 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., it said the western part of the line between Tunney's Pasture station and uOttawa had reopened.

R1 replacement buses are running from Rideau to Blair stations and a shuttle bus between St-Laurent and Cyrville stations to connect passengers to the line's stations during the power problems.

A freezing rain warning is in place for Ottawa and freezing rain was reported at the international airport starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday.