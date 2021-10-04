Take 2: City of Ottawa hires new firm for LRT review

The City of Ottawa has chosen a Philadelphia company for a light rail return-to-service review after changing course on its first choice.

Ottawa's light rail line has been shut down for more than two weeks following a Sept. 19 derailment. Another train also derailed in August.

The firm STV was brought in for the review, then dismissed after questions about its pre-launch work with OC Transpo and the resulting potential bias.

In a Monday morning memo, city manager Steve Kanellakos said TRA Inc. will now conduct the review. He said it hasn't done any work for the city nor has it had any dealings with the consortium that built the line, including the companies involved.

TRA's website says it has been contracted by every major transit agency in North America, and its work includes safety consulting. Atlanta, Denver and Minnesota are some of the cities where it's worked.

Kanellakos said TRA's work begins Monday and the firm will have to sign off on any plan to resume LRT operations.

How long has the LRT been down?