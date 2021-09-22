LRT return-to-service timeline 'disappointing' and 'unrealistic,' say critics

Ottawa city councillors and transit advocates are calling the plan to have light rail transit resume in November both disappointing, unrealistic and lacking in detail.

On Monday, city manager Steve Kanellakos told councillors that Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium that built the Confederation Line, is proposing a partial return to service by Nov. 1.

The plan would see up to seven trains, plus one spare, back on the tracks. However, it's contingent on RTG carrying out an "intensive inspection program on the vehicle fleet," meaning a partial return to service will likely happen "within the first two weeks of November", according to the city.

The line has been shut down since a train derailed on Sept. 19 before entering Tremblay station.

Since then, riders have been struggling with overcrowded, unreliable replacement buses — and they're now bracing themselves for the possibility they might have to endure those conditions for another month.

"For me, it's disappointing," said Laura Shantz with Ottawa Transit Riders. "There's already been a huge blow to confidence, whether it lasts one more day or one more month."

Shantz said many riders have already turned to other options, like carpooling or purchasing their own vehicle in order to commute without transit.

'Not a terribly realistic timeline'

"At least we have a date," said Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, a member of the city's transit commission, of the plan.

Kavanagh said she's optimistic even a partial return-to-service will make riders' commutes easier, but does not want anything rushed.

"I think we're all kind of nervous after what happened with two derailments. Is this good enough? I don't think I'm in a hurry unless I know for sure things have been well tested," she said.

Coun. Riley Brockington tweeted similar concerns Monday.

"Take the time to do this right," he wrote of RTG's plan.

RTG thinks Nov 1 is doable for partial return to service, the City counters with an estimate of mid-November.<br>We need to see a detailed report that outlines that both the rail infrastructure and trains themselves are safe for passenger use. <br>Take the time to do this right. <a href="https://t.co/oJcIhNknKI">https://t.co/oJcIhNknKI</a> —@RiverWardRiley

Coun. Diane Deans, who does not sit on the transit commission, agreed, saying "we all need to be assured that this system is safe first and reliable second before it's put back in service."

However, Deans said she isn't as confident in the consortium's November timeline.

"They missed three start dates for the service when we started out because they never had realistic timelines, and to me, this is probably not a terribly realistic timeline either," she said.

Deans also called for more details of how RTG will resume service, calling Kanellakos's announcement more of a timeline than a plan.

"The devil's always in the details, but we need to see the details. We need to be confident that the restorative actions that they're taking are going to ensure that our citizens are safe when they get on the train," she said.

A transit commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Deans said she is hopeful commissioners will dig further into the specifics of the plan and that those specifics are made public.

