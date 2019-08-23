It may have arrived 456 days late, but there's finally light at the end of the tunnel for people who've been waiting to ride Ottawa's new Confederation Line.

The doors to Ottawa's $2.1-billion light rail system will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 14, Mayor Jim Watson announced at City Hall Friday afternoon.

"This is truly an exciting day for the city of Ottawa, and I want to take an opportunity to thank the residents of our city for their patience," Watson said.

"The wait was necessary to ensure that we're bringing a safe, efficient and world-class transit system to our city — one that will enhance Ottawa's position as one of the best places to live in the world."

Earlier on Friday, the mayor was joined by media, city officials, and dozens of politicians from all three levels of government on an inaugural ride along the 12.5-kilometre line, from Blair station in the east to Tunney's Pasture station in the west.

For most people on the train, it was the first time they'd travelled through the 2.5-kilometre tunnel under the downtown core.

"It's been hard not to smile the last couple of hours," Watson said. "It's been quite an exciting time."

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, centre, rides the Confederation Line with a number of other city officials and politicians on Aug. 23, 2019 — the same day the consortium building the 12.5-kilometre line handed it over to the city. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

Taking keys to LRT

The city is expected to soon take control of the Confederation Line from Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium led by SNC-Lavalin and ACS Infrastructure that, in December 2012, won the contract for Ottawa's biggest civic project in the city's history.

Michael Morgan, the city's director of rail operations, said the city still needs certain documents from RTG before that can happen, but said he doesn't expect that will affect the launch date.

Regardless, Watson was still handed a ceremonial key to the line Friday afternoon by RTG CEO Peter Rauch.

The city has always said it would need several weeks after the Confederation Line was handed over to prepare for the public launch of the system. On Friday, Watson said OC Transpo would now be carrying out "drills" in the days leading up to the official Sept. 14 launch.

Watson also acknowledged the serious traffic congestion residents have had to endure during the line's lengthier-than-expected construction.

"I want to reiterate my appreciation for their patience through this project," Watson said.

"I know the construction and its detour affected tens of thousands of residents, and my colleagues on city council heard from those residents — both transit users and non-users alike."

A police officer stands next to the public art at Lyon station during the inaugural run of Ottawa's 12.5-kilometre Confederation light rail line on Aug. 23, 2019. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

City to pay RTG $202M

Once that handover is complete, the city will make its final payment to RTG of $202 million. However, the city is expected to withhold an amount equal to its costs caused by the project's delay.

At last count, the city estimated that the LRT delay had cost the city $34.4 million, but because that calculation was based on a handover date of June 30, those costs are expected to be slightly higher.

RTG has missed four official completion deadlines — May 2018, November 2018, March 2019 and August 2019 — and will be penalized $1 million for each of the missed dates, the city has said.

City officials are holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to answer questions about the LRT project, including the trial run that was to feature a simulation of 12 consecutive days of near-flawless operation.