Public hearings for LRT inquiry to begin next month

Public hearings into Ottawa's problem-plagued light rail network are scheduled to take place over four weeks from June 13 to July 8.

The hearings will be held at the University of Ottawa, with "a mandate to investigate the commercial and technical circumstances that led to Stage 1 breakdowns and derailments," according to a release from the commission that will conduct the public inquiry.

"Key witnesses" of those involved in the LRT project will testify under oath.

The hearings will be open to the public and media, and will be live streamed in both English and French.

There will also be two public meetings before the hearings — on May 25 and 26 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa from 7 to 9 p.m. — "to allow people to share their views."

The Ontario government announced it would launch a public inquiry into the city's LRT network late last year.

The Progressive Conservatives made the move after two derailments, one of which closed down the two-year-old system for weeks.

Ottawa city council had rejected the idea of requesting such an inquiry itself — an idea championed by Coun. Catherine McKenney — and instead settled on an investigation by the city's auditor general.

The auditor general said she is no longer pursuing an audit of LRT, given the wide mandate of the province's Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission.

Provincial Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a previously released statement that the issues plaguing Stage 1 of the LRT network have been "unacceptable and disappointing."