Trains moving again on western end of Confederation Line

A problem with a light rail train at Rideau station shut down the LRT from Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman stations.

O-Train riders wait at Tunney's Pasture station Nov. 14, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

A problem with a light rail train at Rideau station shut down the LRT from Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman stations early Wednesday morning.

Replacement buses were put in place between those two stops.

OC Transpo said at 6:10 a.m. the train had stopped in the middle of the tunnel, then said the issue was fixed at about 6:35 a.m.

This is the eighteenth issue with the Confederation Line this month.

