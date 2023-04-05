Content
LRT shut down between Rideau and St-Laurent

OC Transpo says a light rail power problem has closed the Confederation Line between Rideau and St-:Laurent stations. R1 bus service is in place.

R1 buses are running between Parliament and St-Laurent stations, OC Transpo says

A yellow piece of wood with 'Caution' painted on it near a train.
Part of Ottawa's light rail line is shut down because of a power problem, according to OC Transpo. (Stu Mills/CBC)

OC Transpo says a light rail power problem has closed the Confederation Line between Rideau and St-Laurent stations.

R1 bus service is in place between St-Laurent and Parliament stations.

The region is under a freezing rain warning.

In January, freezing rain led to a multi-day shutdown of the light rail line when ice buildup in that same part of the line caused part of the overhead power system to melt.

