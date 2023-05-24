Daily LRT closures announced starting June 5

OC Transpo is partially closing the Confederation Line from June 5 to 19 for maintenance, including work on the tunnel lining, track and overhead power system.

The closures were announced in a Tuesday afternoon memo, which follows two weekend shutdowns last month to examine and work on water leaks in the tunnel under Ottawa's downtown.

R1 buses will run "frequently" alongside the rail line during the closures, according to the city. These buses don't go to Cyrville station, with a shuttle from St-Laurent station instead.

Along with those reasons above, crews will also remove plants, clean glass and art, repair tile and remove paint, according to the memo.

When and where are R1 buses running?

The full line won't close for this work, the city said, but the work will always affect at least part of the tunnel between uOttawa and Pimisi stations.

There is no scheduled maintenance for June 15. Service should return to normal June 20.

While trains will sometimes travel one stop further than where the bus is offered, R1 buses will run: