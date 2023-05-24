Daily LRT closures announced starting June 5
8 days where full Confederation Line won't run because of maintenance
OC Transpo is partially closing the Confederation Line from June 5 to 19 for maintenance, including work on the tunnel lining, track and overhead power system.
The closures were announced in a Tuesday afternoon memo, which follows two weekend shutdowns last month to examine and work on water leaks in the tunnel under Ottawa's downtown.
R1 buses will run "frequently" alongside the rail line during the closures, according to the city. These buses don't go to Cyrville station, with a shuttle from St-Laurent station instead.
Along with those reasons above, crews will also remove plants, clean glass and art, repair tile and remove paint, according to the memo.
When and where are R1 buses running?
The full line won't close for this work, the city said, but the work will always affect at least part of the tunnel between uOttawa and Pimisi stations.
There is no scheduled maintenance for June 15. Service should return to normal June 20.
While trains will sometimes travel one stop further than where the bus is offered, R1 buses will run:
- June 5 between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman starting at 8 p.m.
- June 6 between Lyon and Blair starting at 8 p.m.
- June 7 between Lyon and Blair starting at 8 p.m.
- June 8 between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman starting at 8 p.m.
- June 9 between Lyon and Hurdman 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Lyon and Blair.
- June 10 between Lyon and Hurdman 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman.
- June 11 between Lyon and Hurdman 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman.
- June 12 between Lyon and Hurdman 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman.
- June 13 between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau starting at 8 p.m.
- June 14 between Blair and Rideau starting at 8 p.m.
- June 15 no maintenance is scheduled.
- June 16 between Lyon and Hurdman 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Lyon and Blair.
- June 17 between Lyon and Hurdman 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Lyon and Blair
- June 18 between Lyon and Hurdman 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Lyon and Blair
- June 19 between Lyon and Hurdman 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., then between Lyon and Blair.