Section of Highway 174 closing this weekend

The westbound lanes of Highway 174 in Orleans will be closed in one specific section Friday evening to Monday morning for city crews to carry out work for Stage 2 of the light rail system construction project.

The highway will be closed between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Montreal Road from June 9 at 7 p.m.until June 12 at 5:30 a.m.

During the closure, crews will be carrying out bridge waterproofing, utility work, storm sewer crossings and other road work including concrete pouring and paving.

A section of Highway 174 will be closed from June 9 to June 12 as crews carry out work as part of ongoing construction of Stage 2 of the LRT project. (City of Ottawa)

Signs with detour instructions will be posted during the construction. To detour, drivers will need to:

Exit Highway 174 at Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard.

Turn left to travel south on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard.

Turn right at the first exit in the traffic circle to travel west on St. Joseph Boulevard.

Turn right to re-enter Highway 174 at Montreal Road.

Additional closures of the highway are expected later this summer, as construction for Stage 2 of the LRT continues.

With 44 kilometres of track, 24 new stations, and a total project cost of more than $4.6 billion , the Stage 2 rail project is the most expensive in the city's history.

The Trillium Line, which is an extension to the existing south O-Train, was supposed to be the first part of the Stage 2 project to open, but is already more than a year late.