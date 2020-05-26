4-day LRT shutdown starts Sunday

Ottawa's new light rail line will shut down for four days starting Sunday to undergo more testing and maintenance, taking advantage of a dramatic lull in ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Confederation Line will be out of service from Sunday, May 31, to Wednesday, June 3.

R1 buses will replace the LRT as they did during two shutdowns earlier this month.

Beset with problems through the fall and winter, the Confederation Line then saw a dramatic drop in ridership in March with so many passengers staying home or reluctant to use public transit.

Meanwhile, the north-south Trillium Line is closed until the fall of 2022 so it can be extended farther south.

Contractor SNC-Lavalin said Monday all four workers injured last week when a rebar cage collapsed at the future Airport station are out of hospital.

Work has stopped at the site to make way for an internal safety review, it said.