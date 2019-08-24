Ready to ride LRT? You can sleep in on opening day
Confederation Line won't start rolling until 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 — for the general public, that is
If you're planning to be among the first to ride Ottawa's new Confederation Line, don't show up too early on opening day.
While the LRT system will open at 6 a.m. most Saturdays, things will be a bit slower to get going on Sept. 14.
It will be 2 p.m. before the public can hop aboard that day, with the turnstiles open at 1:45 p.m.
At 10 a.m., Mayor Jim Watson, councillors and other dignitaries will take a ceremonial first ride along with provincial and federal politicians.
The system was paid for with $600 million from the federal government, $600 million from the provincial government and $900 million from the City of Ottawa.
Just don't expect a free ride if you show up on opening day: Unlike similar transit launches, you'll need a ticket or Presto card to get on board.
