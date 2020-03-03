Group of 8 seeking provincial review of LRT decisions

A group representing one-third of Ottawa city council is asking the Ontario ombudsman to look into some of the decisions leading to the launch of the city's new Confederation Line, as well as the awarding of the contract to expand the 20-year-old Trillium Line.

In a letter to the ombudsman made public Tuesday morning, the eight city councillors point to the Confederation Line's rocky launch, and question how a bid by SNC-Lavalin that twice failed to pass a technical test came out on top for the Stage 2 contract.

"We have been frustrated in our attempts to learn more about the contracts, the technical reports and the overall management of the system due to contractual obligations to protect the vendors' proprietary information," the councillors wrote.

"Elected representatives cannot carry out their duties on behalf of residents if they don't have all the facts."

The councillors are demanding a lawyer who is completely uninvolved with any of the parties look at the warranty for the Confederation Line trains, and the 30-year maintenance contract with Rideau Transit Management.

Menard says he read many documents but finds it’s a continued narrative in which he lacks trust. He doesn’t want a company that’s done business with the city, like Boxfish, to do a review of Stage 2. He’s looking for independent advice. —@KatePorterCBC

The requests come after previously classified documents released Monday revealed the city was wary about being sued if it didn't allow the SNC-Lavalin bid to proceed.

Letter's eight signatories are:

Bay Coun. Theresa Kavanagh

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury

Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King

River Coun. Riley Brockington

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney

The group said it will seek endorsement from full council on March 25, but will send the letter to the ombudsman with or without the support of their council colleagues.

Seven of the eight Ottawa city councillors who penned a letter to Ontario's ombudsman about the city's rail network speak to reporters on March 3, 2020. Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper was sick. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Councillors will also discuss the situation at a special meeting of the finance and economic development committee (FEDCO) scheduled for Monday.

The Stage 2 bid has already been checked by ethics and fairness experts at the city level. Ontario's ombudsman investigates complaints and systemic issues that are under provincial control.