Here's how long the Ottawa LRT has been off the rails

The LRT has been out of service since a train derailed on Sept. 19 before entering Tremblay station.

On that day, Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) CEO Mario Guerra told reporters the Confederation Line would likely remain out of service for at least a week. The very next day, that answer changed to an estimated three weeks.

Since then, there has been no confirmation of when to expect a return to service for Ottawa's light-rail system. RTM will need to satisfy an independent safety expert with its plan to resume operations before service can re-start.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the train came off the rails before entering Tremblay station and travelled across a rail bridge while a wheel remained off the track.

With the LRT out of service, transit riders have been frustrated with cramped shuttle buses used to fill the void.