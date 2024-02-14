Power problem closes part of Confederation Line

A crowd at the Tunney's Pasture light rail station in Ottawa Feb. 14, 2024. There is a problem with a stopped train and three station platforms further along the Confederation Line are closed. (Simon Smith/CBC)

OC Transpo says another problem with the power system has closed a section of the Confederation Line near the east end of the LRT tunnel.

Replacement buses are now in service between Rideau and Hurdman stations.

The first alert about the problem came around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday. CBC received reports of busy trains sitting at light rail stations, some of which hadn't moved for several minutes.

The announcement about R1 replacement buses, which serve train stations when trains aren't running as normal, came shortly before 11 a.m.

Trains are running between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations to the west, and between Blair and Hurdman stations to its east.

"Initial reports from Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) indicate that a gauge on the overhead catenary system was found near Lees Station," wrote transit services general manager Renée Amilcar in a memo just before noon.

"Repairs are currently underway and service on both tracks is anticipated to resume later this afternoon.

Part of the line closed this past weekend because of an overhead power problem.

A buildup of dirt and grit caused electrical issues on New Year's Eve in 2020. Ice buildup during a January 2023 ice storm caused sparks, flashing, and ultimately a partial shutdown that lasted several days.

Problems since launch

A 2022 public inquiry found the Confederation Line was rushed into service to open in September 2019. It's faced multiple challenges since then, including chronic axle problems that have caused derailments.

Ridership for OC Transpo as a whole also hasn't rebounded to the same levels as other major cities, leaving the service having to come up with tens of millions of dollars to cover the fact it's fallen short of projections.

As well, rail expansion to the east, west and south was originally supposed to be all done by 2023. None of those new lines have opened yet, however.