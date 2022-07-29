LRT resumes regular service Friday afternoon

O-Train Line 1 has resumed regular service, according to a city news release issued Friday afternoon.

The city says R1 buses will no longer be running with the resumption of train service.

In a memo to council earlier Friday afternoon, Renée Amilcar, general manager of the transit services department, said all repairs to the overhead catenary system and "testing and verification activities" are done.

"We recognize the impacts these disruptions have had on our customers, and we thank them for their continued patience as we worked with Rideau Transit Group (RTG) to resolve the issues and return to normal operations," the memo said.

Rideau Transit Maintenance is still investigating the system damage incurred July 24, and once more is known an update will be provided, according to the memo.

The recent issues began Saturday when OC Transpo pulled several trains because of concerns about wheel problems after a driver reported unusual vibrations. On Sunday, a lightning strike brought down 900 metres of overhead catenary wires, used to power the trains, damaging parts of one train and parts of the track.