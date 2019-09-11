What to expect at Ottawa's new LRT stations
Take a look at the 13 new stops and what they offer.
Ottawa's new light rail Confederation Line changes the capital's commute after it opens Sept. 14.
It takes people off buses and buses off roads in favour of trains, travelling from west of the downtown core to Gloucester with 11 stops in between.
See the map above for a look at the new stations and what you can expect at each of them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.