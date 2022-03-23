People can now register to speak at Ottawa LRT inquiry's public meetings
Deadline is May 20 for meetings May 25 and 26
People have until the start of the May long weekend to register to share their thoughts with the leader of the provincial inquiry into Ottawa's troubled light rail system.
The province has said the June inquiry will look into the technical issues that led to two derailments of the Confederation Line last year, as well as the procurement process, the city's oversight of the project, and its adherence to laws and safety standards.
Before that, two public meetings are scheduled for the evenings of May 25 and 26 out of the downtown Shaw Centre where people will be able to share their experiences with Stage 1 of the project with inquiry commissioner William Hourigan.
In a Wednesday news release, the inquiry organizers set a deadline of May 20 at 5 p.m. ET, which is eight weeks away, for people to register online to speak either in person or remotely.
Registration is encouraged but not required for people who want to watch.
Participants in the inquiry include the province, the city, its transit union, Alstom — the company that built the trains for the east-west Confederation Line — and representatives from builders Rideau Transit Group and maintenance managers Rideau Transit Maintenance.
Hourigan has an Aug. 31 deadline to submit a final report to the province's transportation minister with findings on what happened, as well as recommendations to help address them. The minister can give an extension of up to three months if needed.
