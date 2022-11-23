More than a year after the Ontario government announced it would launch a public inquiry into what went wrong with Ottawa's light rail network, the findings of the months-long investigation will soon be made public.

In a Wednesday morning statement, inquiry commissioner Justice William Hourigan said the report will come out Nov. 30 and will provide answers to such questions as what made the Confederation Line so unreliable and why it derailed twice last year.

"We made a commitment to the people of Ottawa," Hourigan said. "We said we would find out why problems occurred in the construction and maintenance of the LRT, and how to avoid these in the future. I believe we have done that."

The inquiry will release the report simultaneously on the inquiry's website, as well as at a news conference at Ottawa's Shaw Centre.

The commissioner is also expected to make an in-person statement.