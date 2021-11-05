Ottawa LRT update takes place at 11:30 a.m. ET

The City of Ottawa will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. ET that should touch on how its light rail line broke, how it's being fixed, and when trains can run again.

A train on its east-west Confederation Line derailed Sept. 19 and travelled through Tremblay station and over a bridge, only stopping after it hit equipment on the side of the track. Nobody was injured.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said Thursday improper maintenance during work to address a derailment in August caused September's derailment.

The board has now pointed to problems with the train wheels and the surrounding equipment three times in less than 15 months. The line also opened behind schedule in September 2019.

Sometimes-crowded replacement buses have carried passengers for more than six weeks while the train has been off the rails. Then maintenance crews began to test the trains on the line again on Oct. 27 with regular service simulated this week.

An Ottawa light rail train is tested near Tremblay station on Oct. 27, the first day of testing following the Sept. 19 derailment. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

When announcing Friday's 11:30 a.m. briefing, city manager Steve Kanellakos said the city still anticipates being able to resume partial service with seven trains "within the first two weeks of November."

Full service with 15 trains would return in mid-December under the city's timeline.

The builders, Rideau Transit Group, have said a return to full service can happen by the end of November, but they also missed their Nov. 1 target for reopening the line.

Independent Philadelphia-based consultants Transportation Resource Associates (TRA), who have been reviewing the return-to-service plan and have to approve it, will also have a representative at the briefing.

How long has Ottawa's LRT line been off the rails?