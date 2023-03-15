After being closed for almost three years already, the Trillium Line is supposed to open in less than six months. But will we really being riding the north-south rails soon after Labour Day? All signs point to likely not.

The latest LRT Stage 2 extension update sent to council earlier this week confirms that SNC-Lavalin — which is expanding the Trillium Line under the corporate name TNext — is working to "accelerate critical works that would enable the handover to the City by August/September 2023."

The fact that SNC-Lavalin and the city are trying to "accelerate" the project clearly shows it is behind. And the quarterly report hedges its bet on the timeline, which the city considers "a best-case scenario on the information we have available to date."

But as we know from a number of witnesses who testified at the Ottawa Light Rail Public Inquiry last year, best-case scenarios rarely play out in the reality of huge projects. During the inquiry — which looked into the electric Confederation Line, not the diesel Trillium Line — one rail executive talked about how everyone in a project suffers from "optimism bias," or the belief that everything will go perfectly.

It's good to see that the city has learned that lesson. While SNC-Lavalin may still be saying the train system will be finished around Labour Day weekend, rail construction director Michael Morgan is putting some clear qualifiers around that claim.

The new Stadler FLIRT trains were unveiled at the as-yet incomplete Walkley Yard maintenance and storage facility last summer. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Garage, track not finished

The Trillium Line extension is a $1.2 billion project, including 27 years of maintenance, that will see 16 kilometres of new track reaching Riverside South, eight new stations and a four-kilometre airport link.

Even without a possible further delay, the project is a full year late.

In an email to CBC, Jacelyn Daigle — who is filling in for Morgan during March break — said "work is progressing well."

However, a number of items are still outstanding.

With less than six months to go until the city takes over the system, the new Walkey Road maintenance and storage facility is not finished. Not only does the construction need to be completed, but the three buildings will also require occupancy permits.

The Stage 2 rail project will extend the Trillium Line to the south, and the Confederation Line both east and west. (City of Ottawa)

Also, the track isn't finished.

Now, there has been lots of progress. When Morgan last updated council in November 2022, only 65 per cent of the track had been laid. Today, that number is 95 per cent.

The 1.8 kilometres of remaining track has to be installed on elevated parts of the rail system — the Hunt Club Bridge, at the VIA Rail crossing and the airport elevated guideway. It's unclear whether all this laid track is actually ready for trains.

And once that's done, there's signal testing, operator training, system-wide commissioning, regulatory approvals and permits to be completed, not to mention the trial testing of the fully extended Trillium Line.

All in five-and-a-half months.

Enough winter testing?

The fact the track is not finished also brings up another issue: end-to-end winter testing.

Our seven Swiss-made Stadler FLIRT diesel trains have been tested while static, as well as travelling on parts of the track this past winter. One train arrived last October.

And according to the city, our new train is "an existing Stadler product that is used in many locations around the world, including in northern European climates." This is in contrast to the trains used on the Confederation Line that, as confirmed in last year's inquiry, had never been used anywhere.

However, because the entire rail system isn't finished, the city may accept the Trillium Line Stage 2 before full winter testing.

That's against the advice of Justice William Hourigan, the commissioner of the LRT inquiry.

"A provision should be made for climate-specific testing of the full system, including dynamic testing," he wrote in his report. "For instance, there should be specific requirements for dynamic winter testing — not merely testing during the winter — in locations like Ottawa that have a severe winter climate."

It's not clear that dynamic testing of the full system will happen before we receive our latest new train.

An official schedule update is expected at the next LRT subcommittee on March 29.